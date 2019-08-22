Austin misses out on Wolves’ Wembley squad

Blake Austin has NOT been named in Warrington’s 19-man squad for the Challenge Cup Final.

The halfback, Warrington’s star player and a contender for the Man of Steel trophy, picked up an ankle injury in the club’s recent defeat to Catalans, which has left him a doubt for Saturday’s Wembley showpiece.

TotalRL understands Austin has suffered a sindesmosis injury which has left him as a huge doubt for Saturday’s final.

Clubs have frequently changed their squads this year, picking players not initially in their 19-man squad. Warrington did it in the semi-final, selecting Stefan Ratchford despite not initially being named.

Josh Charnley and Jack Hughes have both been named after their recent injury struggles.

As for Saints, the likes of Lachlan Coote and Alex Walmsley have been named after spells on the sideline.

England forward Walmsley hasn’t played since the club’s semi-final win over Halifax due to an eye injury, while Coote has been nursing a knee problem.

But both are in line to feature for Saints in Saturday’s showpiece event.

Wolves: Akauola, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Westwood.

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Ashworth, Bentley, Coote.