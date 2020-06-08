Bulldogs record first win as Dragons toil

Canterbury Bulldogs recorded their first win of the season at the fourth attempt consigning their opponents, St George Illawarra Dragons, to being the only NRL team without a win in the current season.

Canterbury, at one point, completed 25 sets in a row to starve the Dragons of all possession and set up a greatly deserved 22-2 victory.

St George took the lead with a penalty after four minutes when Lachlan Lewis was penalised for holding down but when Adam Elliott dummied and crashed over, Canterbury took control.

Nick Meaney added the conversion and two penalties before scoring a try himself in the opening ten minutes of the second half.

The game was sealed with ten minutes to go when Reimis Smith climbed high to take in a bomb on the Dragons’ try line under pressure from Mikaele Ravalawa.

Bulldogs: Watene-Zelezniak, Meaney, Smith, Hopoate, Averillo, Foran, Lewis, Tolman, Marshall-King, Napa, Jackson, Elliott, Faitala-Mariner; Interchanges: Britt, To’omaga, Sue, Holland

Tries: Elliott, Meaney, Smith; Goals: Meaney 5

Dragons: Norman, Pereira, Wiliame, Lomax, Ravalawa, Hunt, Clune, Kerr, McInnes, Vaughan, Frizell, Sims, Graham; Interchanges: Merrin, Lawrie, Luke, Aitken

Goals: Lomax

Full match reports of all the other NRL games at the weekend feature in today’s (Monday) League Express.