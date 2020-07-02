Cameron Smith penalty helps Storm win thriller

Cameron Smith’s extra-time field goal helped Melbourne Storm beat Sydney Roosters 27-25 in a thriller.

A field goal from either side in the final minute of the game sent a topsy-turvy game into extra time and Dale Finucane’s big run earned a penalty from the retreating Jake Friend which allowed Cameron Smith to kick the easiest of penalty goals for victory.

The first two scores of the game came directly from errors. Brett Morris latched on to a Melbourne one before sending Kyle Flanagan over. Then Flanagan’s pass was picked up off the floor by Josh Addo-Carr as Melbourne responded.

After a fairly error free opening, those mistakes led to quite a frantic first half with plenty of mishaps from both sides. But the Roosters managed to snatch the lead just before half-time. Daniel Tupou caught a high ball and gave the ball to Josh Morris who rode Suliasi Vunivalu’s tackle well before reaching out to score.

Melbourne immediately hit back in the second half. Tom Eisenhuth latched on to Boyd Cordner’s offload and gave the ball to Jahrome Hughes.

Sydney produced plenty of errors in the second half but tries for both Morris twins had them in a commanding position as the game drew to a close.

Hughes stepped off his right foot to grab his double and close the gap back to four for Melbourne. Then Tupou’s error off a high ball saw Paul Momirovski cross.

Cameron Smith’s conversion cannoned off the posts and through giving Melbourne the lead but Flanagan’s penalty with two minutes to play levelled the game once again. Keary’s field goal looked to have won the game in the final minute but the Storm reloaded and Ryan Papnhuyzen nailed a field goal in reply sending the game into golden point and setting the stage for Cameron Smith to be the deciding factor.

Storm: Papenhuyzen, Vunivalu, Olam, Momiovski, Addo-Carr, C Smith, Hughes, J Bromwich, B Smith, Welch, Kaufusi, K Bromwich, Finucane; Interchanges: Jacks, Faasuamaleaui, Eisenhuth, Asofa-Solomona

Tries: Addo-Carr, Hughes 2, Momirovski; Goals: C Smith 5; Field goal: Papenhuyzen (80)

Roosters: Tedesco, Tupou, J Morris, Manu, B Morris, Keary, Flanagan, Waerea-Hargreaves, Friend, Taukeiaho, Cordner, Crichton, Butcher; Interchanges: Faamausili, Tupouniua, Aubusson, Collins

Tries: Flanagan, J Morris 2, B Morris; Goals: Flanagan 4; Field goal: Keary (80)

