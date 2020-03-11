Cameron Smith signs new long-term Leeds deal

Leeds Rhinos have secured the services of Cameron Smith after the forward signing a new three-year deal.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to the season and Leeds have wasted no time in signing the ball-playing forward to a contract that will keep him at Headingley until the end of 2023.

“It is great to have my new contract sorted,” he said.

“Leeds has been my only club and as a group we want to try and achieve something special here. I am over the moon and want to commit everything I have got to the club for the next three years and hopefully beyond.

“There is a real good feeling when we are playing and the opportunity to keep doing that in the years ahead is something that I am looking forward to.”

Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield added: “Cameron worked incredibly hard during pre-season and he is really thriving under Richard Agar’s leadership. He has been one of a number of outstanding young players in our side at the start of the season and he thoroughly deserves this new deal.

“We are developing an exciting crop of young players who have all agreed long term deals with the club. Alongside Cameron are Jack Walker, Harry Newman and Mikolaj Oledzki who are all in their early 20s and playing regularly in Super League. We want to see them grow, along with another outstanding crop of young players just below them in terms of experience, and forge the future for the Rhinos.”