Canadian media suggests Ottawa team will be confirmed this Monday

Could Ottawa be set to finally get public approval of their place in League 1 for 2021 next week?

There is mounting speculation in the media in Canada that Ottawa – who are led by Toronto founder Eric Perez following his acquisition of Hemel’s playing licence in 2018 – are set to be unveiled as the sport’s newest professional team as early as Monday.

Ottawa would join the RFL’s third-tier just as Toronto did when they were founded – with the announcement also likely to be confirmed alongside news that New York will have to wait until 2022 for their official entry into the domestic league structure.

However, New York – as revealed by League Express – are pushing for inclusion into the Challenge Cup in 2021 to whet the city’s appetite for professional rugby league ahead of a likely entry into the leagues the following year.

Ottawa have already revealed a number of key aspects to their bid for League 1 entry. They will play at TD Place Stadium, a 24,000-seater venue which has hosted various sporting teams from the city in the past.

Perez has also revealed that he is working alongside the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), to help ensure their entry into League 1 goes as smoothly and successfully as possible.

He had been operating as Bradford’s interim chairman following the takeover of the Bulls late last year, but is now believed to have vacated that position.