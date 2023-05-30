Canterbury Bulldogs hooker Brandon Clarke keen on Super League move

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS hooker Brandon Clarke is keen on a move to Super League.

The 21-year-old, who turns 22 at the end of May, has found opportunities at Belmore difficult to come by with the likes of Jeremy Marshall-King and now Reed Mahoney leading the pack.

However, Clarke told League Express that he “would love the opportunity” of moving to Super League in a bid to carve out a career for himself in the northern hemisphere.

The hooker is out of contract at the end of the season and with it looking unlikely that the Bulldogs will strike up a deal for the 21-year-old, it leaves the door open for Clarke to move without commanding a fee.

As things stand, the likes of Hull FC – with Brad Dwyer set to leave the club – and St Helens – with James Roby set to retire – are in need of another number nine for 2024 and beyond, but Clarke is likely to be a project player for the future.