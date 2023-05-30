Why the 2023 Championship rugby league Summer Bash was not held in Blackpool

THE Championship Summer Bash is a novel idea to allow the fans of second tier rugby league clubs to enjoy a weekend away with their families and friends, away from the often mundane week-to-week season.

Prior to Covid-19, the Bash had been held at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road before Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley hosted in 2022 and then York’s LNER Community Stadium in 2023.

However, the lowest attendance of a Summer Bash ever was recorded over the weekend just gone, with just under 7,000 fans making the trip to North Yorkshire.

Many fans were disgruntled that the Bash had been moved from Blackpool – which had allowed supporters a jovial weekend away in the sun at a seaside holiday resort – to a built-up city, even one as beautiful as York.

However, League Express understands that the appetite for Bloomfield Road to host the Bash had not disappeared on the side of Blackpool, merely that there was an issue with the ground’s availability.

With such a short space of time between now and the new football season – which begins at the start of August – this was the only viable time for the Tangerines to relay the turf in time for that to occur.

Of course, there is then the argument of why couldn’t the Summer Bash be held sooner, but that would then interfere with the actual football season this time around.