Cas favourite Massey to take on eight-hour bike challenge for charity

Castleford Tigers forward Nathan Massey is set to cycle for EIGHT HOURS – all for charity.

Massey will take a seat on his watt bike, which will be placed on his driveway, and undergo the challenge in order to raise money for The Prince of Wales Hospice.

The Pontefract-based hospice provides care for patients with life-limiting illnesses and is a long-term partner of the club.

He will take on the challenge next Thursday, April 23rd, starting at 8am, with the challenge to be shown on Instagram and Twitter.

“So, for some reason I have decided to sit on a watt bike for eight hours to try raise a little bit of money for the guys over at The Prince of Wales Hospice,” he said.

“We work closely with these guys at Castleford Tigers, they are a terrific charity that work tirelessly to ensure their patients have the very best care available to them. If you can donate even the smallest amount towards this great charity it would be greatly appreciated!”

You can donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nathan-massey