Castleford back to winning ways with victory over Hull KR

Castleford Tigers picked up just their second win post lockdown following victory over Hull KR.

A stunning start saw the Tigers storm into a 24 point lead in 25 minutes. Jacques O’Neill, Alex Foster, Adam Milner and Greg Eden scored early one, with Eden bagging a hat-trick over the course of the night.

However, the Robins responded with quickfire tries of their own with Robbie Mulhern, Elliot Minchella and Shaun Kenny-Dowall all scoring to make it 26-18 at the break.

Eden bagged a second before Matt Parcell responded for the Robins, but Eden scored his third to secure the win for Daryl Powell’s side.