Castleford set to land Fax forward on short-term deal

Castleford Tigers are set to sign Halifax prop Dan Fleming on a short-term trial.

TotalRL understand the Tigers have landed the 28-year-old in a move that will bolster their squad ahead of their return to action.

Fleming is off-contract with his hometown club at the end of the current campaign and the move to The Jungle will give him a chance to earn a deal next year, whether that be with Cas or another club.

Halifax have not stood in the way of the Wales international, with Fax not set to play again this year after the cancellation of the Championship season.

They have opted not to play in the RFL’s Autumn competition, leaving Fleming at a loose end for the year.

But he will now join up with Cas for a second spell having spent two years with the club between 2013 and 2014.

He subsequently made permanent moves to Bradford Bulls and Toronto Wolfpack before joining Fax in 2018.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell revealed that a number of the club’s forwards, including Liam Watts, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Daniel Smith, are all injured and unavailable for Saturday’s return game with Catalans.

It’s unclear whether Fleming will be free to play on Saturday as he will have to be tested before being free to train.