Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard reacts to Batley Bulldogs Challenge Cup clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has given his response to his new side drawing his old one, Batley Bulldogs, in the Challenge Cup Sixth Round this weekend.

Lingard spent almost 20 years at the Bulldogs as a player, assistant coach and then head coach before becoming full-time with the Tigers ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

But now Lingard will be returning to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium in his new role as number one at Castleford – and he reflected on the draw.

“My phone was pinging off the hook straightaway. It’s not about me this draw, that’s the obvious story me coming to Castleford from Batley,” Lingard said.

“It’s a great tie for Batley because it’s a Super League club at home so hopefully it will be a big money earner for Batley.

“We’ve got bigger fish to fry, but it’s more about the club and the team as a whole.”

Lingard also explained that some of the Castleford players will be in for “a shock” when they witness the famous slope at the Mount Pleasant ground.

“You’d hope I know I all about it with me being there ten years as a player and then eight or nine years as assistant and head coach.

“It will be a shock to a few of our players who haven’t been there with the slope but it’s something we have to contend with.”

