Sky Sports’ Sam Tomkins takes another swipe at Leeds Rhinos star James Bentley

SKY SPORTS pundit Sam Tomkins has backed up his comments made about Leeds Rhinos star James Bentley following Leeds’ 18-8 defeat to St Helens on Friday night.

Tomkins had recently stated that Bentley wasn’t an “elite” player after questioning the Leeds man’s discipline.

And, with Tomkins taking to the Sky Sports punditry once more on Friday night, the former Catalans Dragons veteran questioned what Bentley is actually known for.

“I don’t take back what I said. He is still ill-disciplined in too many moments, but not every moment and not every incident is a red or yellow card,” Tomkins said.

“You have to ask yourself about James Bentley, what is he known for? He is known for getting under people’s skin and trying to take people off their game.

“But at the same time I also think he and other players can just as easily take him off his game and I think that is a massive weakness at times.

St Helens ended up running out 18-8 victors with second-half tries from Jon Bennison and Moses Mbye securing the two points for Paul Wellens’ side.

