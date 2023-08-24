Castleford Tigers boss Danny Ward on Jack Broadbent, Nathan Massey and Niall Evalds injuries

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny Ward has given the latest on injuries sustained by Jack Broadbent, Nathan Massey and Niall Evalds.

Broadbent and Massey both left the field early against Wakefield Trinity last weekend, but Ward is hopeful that both men will return before the end of the season.

“X-rays came back clear (on Broadbent),” Ward said.

“I think he’s gone for a scan just to see what damage is in there. “The X-ray was fine but there’s got to be another investigation. He’s still pretty sore and we’re not 100% sure on the damage, but he’s not as bad as we first feared when we went off.”

On Massey, Ward said: “He’s hurt his knee. He came on, did a couple of carries and got injured unfortunately. Again, it’s not as bad as first feared but we’ll see how it settles down.

“Hopefully we’ll have them two back before the end of the season.”

Though Niall Evalds is set for an exit from The Jungle at the end of the season, Ward and Evalds are both hopeful that the fullback could return to action in 2023.

“I’m still hopeful and I think Niall is,” Ward said.

“It’s been a tough period for him injury-wise and we’ve not totally ruled out him playing again at the end of the year.

“But it’s obviously a big ask at the same time and we’re just taking it one week at a time with his recovery.

“There’s no pressure on Niall to get back on the field and do that. But it’s always good to have a send off, but we’ll just take that one week at a time.

“If he is fit and puts his hand up then fair enough, but if not then it’s unfortunate.”