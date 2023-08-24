Rohan Smith identifies the position Lachie Miller will play and what it means for Richie Myler at Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS confirmed the signing of Newcastle Knights fullback Lachie Miller earlier in the week.

Signing on a three-year deal, Miller will slot straight into the number one position, with head coach Rohan Smith outlining what happened during the negotiation.

“He is a fullback that can play other positions, he will be coming here to play fullback primarily,” Smith said.

“He will bring some attributes to that position that we don’t currently have but we are also well equipped there that players can play in support in that role.

“The negotiation hasn’t been too difficult, when there was initial speculation around it nothing had happened – there had been no talks when the initial speculation happened.

“It was actually quite a short negotiation and we are grateful that the Knights allowed him to take this opportunity.”

In terms of what that means for current fullback Richie Myler, Smith confirmed that the veteran would move into the halves for 2024.

“Richie has played a bunch of halfback in the time I have been there and has played 300 games in the halves over his career so he has good versatility.

“He understands the situation and there will be opportunities for him to play in the halves and to be a fullback cover there too.

“You have to have depth in every position.”

