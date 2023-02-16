Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford breaks silence on Joe Westerman saga as he makes selection decision for Hull clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Lee Radford has broken his silence on the Joe Westerman saga as he makes a selection decision for the Hull FC clash.

Westerman was fined and ordered to do community service after appearing in a lewd video over the weekend.

The former Hull FC and Warrington Wolves forward apologised profusely for the incident, saying: “Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly apologise to my family and friends for my actions. I’d also like to apologise to the supporters, sponsors, staff, and directors of Castleford Tigers as well as my teammates.

“I’d like to extend this apology to the game of rugby league, and I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol.”

Radford, however, has backed the Castleford loose-forward to bounce back and confirmed that he in contention for selection for the Tigers’ Super League opener against Hull FC on Sunday.

“Obviously Monday sort of knocked us about a little bit, but since then he’s trained well and put his best foot forward for selection,” Radford told BBC Radio Leeds.

“He’s one of a number of players who have had a good pre-season and players that I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do as a collective for 2023.

“Throughout his career he’s rode a rocky road I suppose, he’s had some other setbacks throughout his career off the field but he’s always responded in a good manner and mentally he’s a tough fella.”