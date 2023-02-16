Rugby league fans vote on the most significant Championship signing for 2023

THE 2023 Championship season is already very much underway with round one having been and gone.

Toulouse Olympique inflicted a 24-4 win over Barrow Raiders on Saturday afternoon whilst Bradford Bulls began their Championship campaign with a 24-8 victory over Whitehaven.

Newcastle Thunder were also victorious away at Swinton Lions with an 18-6 win, with Halifax Panthers getting one over on the Sheffield Eagles in a 26-18 hard-fought win.

Elsewhere, Batley Bulldogs went down to the capital to beat London Broncos 30-20, whilst Widnes Vikings began with an impressive triumph over York Knights, 19-12.

Featherstone Rovers and Keighley Cougars, meanwhile, went head to head live on ViaPlay last night

In terms of the most significant signing from second tier clubs, there was one obvious winner in the League Express Readers Poll with Luke Gale taking home 36.34% of the vote.

In second place was Jack Walker, who made the move from Leeds Rhinos to Bradford Bulls, with 25.86% of the vote whilst Elijah Taylor wasn’t far behind.

The former Salford Red Devils captain made the off-season move to Featherstone Rovers and he took home 25.33% of the vote.

Way down in fourth stood Tom Gilmore, the halfback who guided Batley Bulldogs to the Championship play-off Grand Final with 7.43% of the vote.

And in fifth place was ex-Salford man Sitaleki Akauola who is now a Toulouse Olympique player with 5.04% of the vote.