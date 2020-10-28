Castleford Tigers’ clash with Huddersfield off after Covid outbreak

The Friday night fixture between Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers has been cancelled after the Tigers reported 12 positive Covid-19 cases.

Testing was conducted on Tuesday and results returned on Wednesday morning.

Castleford’s opponents last Monday, Leeds Rhinos, have had four players stood down due to track and trace protocols.

The Giants will now play Warrington on Friday after the Wolves were handed a victory over Salford by default as they forfeited the game due to having just 13 fit players. Warrington were awarded a 24-0 victory.

Friday’s matches on Sky Sports at the Totally Wicked Stadium are:

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants. 1730

St Helens v Wigan Warriors 1945