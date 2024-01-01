Castleford Tigers coach lays down challenge to newest signing Luis Johnson

CASTLEFORD coach Craig Lingard has challenged Luis Johnson to tie down a regular place in a pack that is expected to have prop Muizz Mustapha as a cornerstone.

While Mustapha has penned a Tigers contract extension until 2027 after impressing in his first season since signing from Leeds, secondrower Johnson, also 24, has long been considered a talent – he was lured from the Castleford development system by Warrington back in 2018 – but has been limited to 44 Super League outings.

Five of those were for Hull KR last season, with three more during a loan spell at Castleford, which Johnson believes has helped him soon settle at Wheldon Road as he starts a one-year contract, with the financial input of new director Martin Jepson the key to the signing.

He is Lingard’s eleventh close-season recruit in the wake of last season’s second-bottom finish, and the coach explained: “He fits the profile of the players we’ve already got.

“They’re all in that same boat of looking to put a stamp on their career.

“We’ve got a lot in their twenties who haven’t cemented that place in Super League. They’ve now got a really good opportunity.

“We’ve told Luis he’s going to be one of four or five backrowers and that if he wants to play, he has to stand out and make the coaching staff notice him.”

Leeds-born Oulton Raiders junior product Johnson, who had three seasons at Hull KR after leaving Warrington, said: “When I was offered a trial, I threw myself into it.

“After getting this deal, I’m buzzing. I’ve spoken to Craig and Danny Wilson (director of rugby) about how I’ve been getting on, and they both seem to be happy with me, so I’m happy.

“It has definitely helped being here last season. I’d gone about three months without a game when I came in, so I was blowing a few cobwebs off.

“A few weeks of playing on the bounce allowed me to become more game-ready, which I will be this season.”

Nigeria-born Mustapha made 16 appearances last season, and Wilson explained: “We want Muizz to be at the club long-term.

“Getting him to agree to stay shows he’s enjoying himself and that he sees his future here, which is very exciting.”

Castleford, who open their pre-season match schedule away to Keighley on Sunday week, January 14, are confident that new signing Sylvester Namo, the Papua New Guinea prop, will be fit for the start of the Super League campaign.

The 23-year-old is recovering from a knee injury sustained in June while playing for Townsville Blackhawks in the Queensland Cup.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.