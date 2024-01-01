Catalans Dragons look to future while reflecting on big French anniversary

CATALANS DRAGONS are writing their own chapter in the story of French Rugby League, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

The Dragons will start their 19th season in Super League next month, conscious of their leading role for the game in France.

“We all know the history here,” coach Steve McNamara told League Express.

“Every time a new player joins this club we explain in detail what the game has gone through, how it started and the many historic successes and challenges it has faced.

“We are all aware of the past and it’s up to us to be a major part of a new chapter and create many more memories moving forward.”

French Rugby League was formed on April 6th, 1934, and after a rapid period of growth and success it was banned during the war by the Vichy government and its assets were confiscated and handed over to rugby union.

The game was reinstated in 1944 and a resurgence in the strength of the national team culminated in successful Test series wins against the Kangaroos in Australia in 1951 and 1955.

Rugby League had dwindled in popularity in the following decades until Catalans Dragons were created in 2000 and invited into Super League six years later.

McNamara added: “It’s so important that we remember the struggles the game has been through in its 90-year history. But the future is what matters most and Catalans Dragons are a major success story for French Rugby League.

“We shouldn’t forget how relatively young this club is and we’re still establishing ourselves and playing catch-up with the others in the competition.

“Nothing is set in stone here yet; we are creating and developing every year and it’s a privilege to be part of something very special, for Catalans, for French Rugby League and the game as a whole.”

The Dragons have won the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield and reached two Grand Finals since McNamara joined them as coach six years ago and he believes more success will come, raising the profile of the 13-a-side code in a country where rugby union is the dominant handling code.

He said: “The game has struggled for media attention for a long time in France. But our growth and success has given the game a boost and the best way we can help increase the profile of the sport is to keep winning.

“It’s an added responsibility but it runs parallel with our own ambitions; we are making finals and finishing alongside the top teams regularly now.

“Of course, the big ambition now is not only to reach a Grand Final but to win it.”

