Castleford Tigers’ Craig Lingard reveals what happened with interchange loss in Salford Red Devils fixture

CASTLEFORD TIGERS were docked an interchange in the clash against Salford Red Devils earlier today.

Sky Sports commentator Dave Woods noted that the West Yorkshire side would have seven interchanges at their behest rather than the normal eight.

Now Castleford head coach Craig Lingard has revealed why that was.

“We lost an interchange, it was a clerical error where we put the wrong on the teamsheet so we lost an interchange but it didn’t impact on our rotation,” Lingard said.

“It’s something we need to make sure that doesn’t happen again. I didn’t tell any of the players about it, there is no point moaning about it.

“Once it happened, it happened and you can’t let it impact the game.”

