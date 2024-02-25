Challenge Cup Fifth Round Draw in full as Wakefield Trinity face Daryl Powell’s former side

THE Challenge Cup Fifth Round Draw has been made, with Wakefield Trinity facing Daryl Powell’s former side Featherstone Rovers in the pick of the tie.

The community game will still be represented in Round 5 after York Acorn defeated fellow National Conference League (NCL) Premier Division outfit Wath Brow Hornets 32-28 to reach the fifth round of the competition for the first time. Their reward is a trip to The Shay to play Halifax Panthers, who despatched reigning Southern Conference League champions Hammersmith Hills Hoists 50-4.

Two games vied for the Round 4 ‘tie of the round tag’ – and both went the way of the away teams, Widnes Vikings winning 26-12 at Bradford Bulls to earn a home tie with Rochdale Hornets’ conquerors Batley Bulldogs and Sheffield Eagles winning just as impressively at York Knights 32-16.

And there’s still one more Round 4 tie to be played – Swinton Lions taking on Oldham in front of The Sportsman cameras at 6pm this evening to decide who will play Sheffield Eagles. The Lions are unbeaten in 2024, while League One Oldham turned in a dominant second half display to win at Championship side Barrow Raiders in Round 3. The winner will entertain the Eagles.

The ties were drawn by the former England and Great Britain prop Paul Anderson, a Challenge Cup winner with both Bradford Bulls and St Helens, in the company of regular West Yorkshire Sport host James Deighton.

Anderson said: “Rovers versus Trinity is mouthwatering. There’s lots of hype around Wakefield at the moment – and deservedly so – and Daryl will be very excited about taking his team to Featherstone. It’s the beauty of the cup.”

Round 5 draw (ties to take place over the weekend of 9/10 March)

Halifax Panthers v York Acorn

Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs

Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity

Swinton Lions or Oldham v Sheffield Eagles

