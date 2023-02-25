Castleford Tigers duo make surprise Championship short-term link-up

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will see another two of their players make the Halifax Panthers squad for this weekend’s Championship clash with Widnes Vikings.

After a disappointing start to the 2023 Super League season with a 32-30 defeat to Hull FC, Tigers head coach Lee Radford has sent Mahe Fonua and Suaia Matagi to Halifax.

Halifax Panthers’ 21-man squad

Will Calcott, Eribe Doro, Jacob Fairbank, Mahe Fonua, Matty Gee, Tom Inman, Louis Jouffret, Bev Kavanagh, Joe Keyes, Will Maher, Jake Maizen, Suaia Matagi, Zach Mccomb, Brandon Moore, Dan Murray, James Saltonstall, Adam Tangata, Ben Tibbs, Lachlan Walmsley, Kyle Wood, James Woodburn-Hall