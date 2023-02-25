Bradford Bulls register brilliant comeback to beat Super League hopefuls Toulouse Olympique in feisty affair

BRADFORD BULLS came from behind to beat Super League hopefuls Toulouse Olympique in a feisty affair that saw three yellow cards.
Bradford broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, George Flanagan Senior barging over from close range. Dec Patton converted for a 6-0 lead.
Anthony Marion hit back with a converted try for the French side shortly after following a break, but Patton’s penalty edged the Bulls ahead, 8-6.
Marion went over just before half-time with Jake Shorrocks’ second conversion sending Toulouse into a 12-8 lead at the break.
Keven Appo was sinbinned just after the break with Toulouse extending their lead to 18-8 with a Lambert Belmas effort. Shorrocks converted.
But, three Bulls tries sent the West Yorkshire side into a 26-18 lead after yellow cards to Maxime Stefani and Jordan Lilley for fighting sent both teams down to 12.
Joe Arundel crossed first before Liam Tindall dotted down for a magical effort shortly after. The comeback was complete when AJ Wallace benefitted from a great Ben Blackmore run.
Joe Bretherton was sinbinned for Toulouse before Patton made sure of victory with a penalty in the last minute for a 28-18 win after Belmas was given a yellow card.
Bradford Bulls
Tom Holmes
Ben Blackmore
Joe Arundel
Kieran Gill
Liam Tindall
Jordan Lilley
Dec Patton
Jordan Baldwinson
George Flanagan Snr
Fenton Rogers
AJ Wallace
Brad England
Michael Lawrence
Substitutes
George Roby
Keven Appo
Josh Johnson
Brad Foster
Toulouse Olympique
Olly Ashall-Bott
Guy Armitage
Reubenn Rennie
Matthieu Jussaume
Paul Marcon
Josh Ralph
Joe Shorrocks
Lambert Belmas
Eloi Pelissier
Joe Bretherton
Dominique Peyroux
Maxime Stefani
Anthony Marion
Substitutes
Hugo Pezet
Pierre-Jean Lima
Robin Brochon
Dimitri Biscarro