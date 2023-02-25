Bradford Bulls register brilliant comeback to beat Super League hopefuls Toulouse Olympique in feisty affair

BRADFORD BULLS came from behind to beat Super League hopefuls Toulouse Olympique in a feisty affair that saw three yellow cards.

Bradford broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, George Flanagan Senior barging over from close range. Dec Patton converted for a 6-0 lead.

Anthony Marion hit back with a converted try for the French side shortly after following a break, but Patton’s penalty edged the Bulls ahead, 8-6.

Marion went over just before half-time with Jake Shorrocks’ second conversion sending Toulouse into a 12-8 lead at the break.

Keven Appo was sinbinned just after the break with Toulouse extending their lead to 18-8 with a Lambert Belmas effort. Shorrocks converted.

But, three Bulls tries sent the West Yorkshire side into a 26-18 lead after yellow cards to Maxime Stefani and Jordan Lilley for fighting sent both teams down to 12.

Joe Arundel crossed first before Liam Tindall dotted down for a magical effort shortly after. The comeback was complete when AJ Wallace benefitted from a great Ben Blackmore run.

Joe Bretherton was sinbinned for Toulouse before Patton made sure of victory with a penalty in the last minute for a 28-18 win after Belmas was given a yellow card.

Bradford Bulls

Tom Holmes

Ben Blackmore

Joe Arundel

Kieran Gill

Liam Tindall

Jordan Lilley

Dec Patton

Jordan Baldwinson

George Flanagan Snr

Fenton Rogers

AJ Wallace

Brad England

Michael Lawrence

Substitutes

George Roby

Keven Appo

Josh Johnson

Brad Foster

Toulouse Olympique

Olly Ashall-Bott

Guy Armitage

Reubenn Rennie

Matthieu Jussaume

Paul Marcon

Josh Ralph

Joe Shorrocks

Lambert Belmas

Eloi Pelissier

Joe Bretherton

Dominique Peyroux

Maxime Stefani

Anthony Marion

Substitutes

Hugo Pezet

Pierre-Jean Lima

Robin Brochon

Dimitri Biscarro