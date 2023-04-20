Castleford Tigers forward Jacques O’Neill returns to Super League

JACQUES O’NEILL is back in Super League!

After appearing on ITV2’s hit reality show, Love Island, midway through last year, O’Neill is returning to Castleford Tigers on a contract until the end of 2023.

Before leaving The Jungle, the 23-year-old featured for the first-team on 29 occasions, scoring three tries since making his debut in 2019.

“I just can’t wait to be back playing the sport I love again and being back around the ground with the boys. Hopefully, in the near future, I’ll be back playing competitive rugby again because it’s been what I’ve been thinking about doing since I came out of Love Island.

“I’ve always wanted to play rugby again; it’s never been the case that I didn’t want to come back to it. It’s what I’ve loved doing since I was a child.”

After departing Love Island in the summer of last year, the club and its supporters offered their support, which is something that Jacques is incredibly thankful for.

“The support from the Cas fans when I left the show was absolutely massive to me. When I came down to The Jungle for the first time and everyone was there supporting me, it meant so much.

“I can’t thank them enough and hopefully I can get out on the field soon and repay them for that support that they’ve shown me.”

O’Neill’s last appearance in a Castleford shirt came back in September 2021 and on his return to Wheldon Road, the forward claimed just how much he is relishing the possibility of running out for the club he started representing at just 16 years of age.

“To be able to run out at a packed-out Jungle again will be a bit mad. I absolutely can’t wait to get started!”

When asked about Jacques’ return, newly appointed Tigers head coach Andy Last claimed that he’s happy to have him back on board.

“He’s a player who I’ve spent a little bit of time with before his appearance on Love Island. He’s a bubbly character and I’ve had the privilege of coaching against him. He’s very aggressive and he moves quickly. He’s certainly a player when he’s fit and he’s on the field he can influence a game.

“He’s got qualities that I like in a player so I’m looking forward to having Jacques on board.”