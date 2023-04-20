St Helens register demolition win over Warrington Wolves

ST HELENS delivered an absolute masterclass with a comprehensive Super League win over Warrington Wolves.

It was and fast and frenetic opening before Konrad Hurrell plucked out a George Williams pass to run home from 30 metres. Jon Bennison missed the conversion as Saints led 4-0.

Jonny Lomax doubled the hosts’ lead moments later with a brilliant dummy to carve open the Wolves. Bennison this time converted to make it 10-0.

Saints were carving up the Wolves with ease and a superb Jack Welsby grubber fell into the gleeful arms of Will Hopoate who dived over for three tries in eight minutes. Bennison converted from out wide for a 16-0 lead after 20 minutes.

With the introduction of Peter Mata’utia and Sam Kasiano, however, Warrington slowly clawed their way back into proceedings with a superb Matty Russell finish. Stefan Ratchford converted from out wide to reduce the deficit to ten at 16-6.

Hurrell blew another chance with ten minutes to go but there was no other score for the remainder of the first-half with Saints up 16-6 at the break.

Saints began the second-half like they started the first – in control. Bennison grabbed his fourth Super League try of the season with a superb individual try, but the winger couldn’t convert as the host led 20-6.

It was an incredibly fierce encounter, but Saints continued to tick the scoreboard over with a Joey Lussick penalty on 66 minutes to make it 22-6.

Some stunning St Helens defence kept Warrington pinned in their own half for a lot of the second-half and even put the icing on the cake with a minute left with a stunning Tee Ritson finish off a Hurrell pass. Lussick converted for a 28-6 victory.

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby

25 Tee Ritson

23 Konrad Hurrell

3 Will Hopoate

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

15 LMS

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

22 Sam Royle

12 Joe Batchelor

19 James Bell

Substitutes

14 Joey Lussick

24 Lewis Baxter

30 George Delaney

34 Wesley Bruines

Tries: Hurrell (10), Lomax (14), Hopoate (18), Bennison (44), Ritson (80)

Goals: Bennison 2/4, Lussick 2/2

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty

32 Matty Russell

21 Greg Minikin

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

8 James Harrison

16 Danny Walker

13 Josh McGuire

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

9 Daryl Clark

Substitutes

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

14 Sam Kasiano

35 Lucas Green

Tries: Russell (25)

Goals: Ratchford 1/1