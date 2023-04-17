Castleford Tigers head coaching candidates: who has been interviewed, who is interested and who has ruled themselves out

IT is over six weeks ago since Castleford Tigers parted ways with former head coach Lee Radford.

Andy Last stepped into the breach in a difficult environment, steering the West Yorkshire side to two wins in six games.

Now that the interview process has been concluded at The Jungle, who has been interviewed, who is interested and who has ruled themselves out of the running?

Ruled themselves out

Current Hull KR assistant coach, Danny McGuire – told the Yorkshire Post: “There’s nothing in it. I’m loving what I’m doing and am really happy at Rovers. I love working at the club.”

Current Widnes Vikings head coach, John Kear – told League Express: “I haven’t thought about it, I just don’t think it’s worth expending energy on something that might not happen. At the minute I’m more than happy with what I’m doing.”

Current York Knights head coach, Andrew Henderson – told the Yorkshire Post: “I know I’m being linked with the job, but I’ve got no interest in pursuing it.”

Current Manly Sea Eagles assistant coach, Shane Flanagan – told League Express: “My kids are still at that age where I want to be in Australia. My young kid is playing in the NRL and I would rather be here and experience that and be able to watch him. The Castleford job is not for me at this stage.”

Who is interested/been linked

Former London Broncos head coach, Danny Ward – told Rugby League Live: “Castleford is definitely a club I’d be interested in working for.”

Current Castleford Tigers interim boss, Andy Last – told the media: “It’s definitely something I want to do, I had the taste of it a Hull FC and I feel I did a reasonable job there. I am ready to be a head coach.”

Ex-Hull KR head coach and current New Zealand Warriors assistant coach, Justin Morgan – hasn’t specifically spoken about the Castleford job but did tell League Express: “I still have aspirations to coach in the UK again if another opportunity came up. I would love the opportunity to come back in the future so we will wait and see what happens.”

Ex-Featherstone Rovers head coach, Ryan Carr – made quite the reputation for himself in just the one season in the UK, but is currently assistant coach at Parramatta Eels which means he is unlikely to take over.

Who has been interviewed that we know of so far

– Andy Last – perhaps the most well-known job interview in rugby league history, with Last being interviewed the day after Castleford lost 14-6 to Salford last Thursday.

– Danny Ward (according to Sky Sports)

– James Ford (according to Rugby League Live) – currently assistant coach to Mark Applegarth at Wakefield Trinity, but spent a decade at York where he impressed with his modern style of play and the ability to formulate exciting, attacking rugby. Waited patiently in the wings for a crack in Super League.

– Denis Betts (according to Sky Sports) – was head coach of Widnes Vikings from 2010 to 2018. During that time, Betts made some impressive strides with the Cheshire club. Most recently managed Newcastle Thunder in the Championship but is thought to be keen on a return to the coaching helm.