“He can’t do much more than what he is doing” – Adrian Lam’s defiant message to Shaun Wane following Josh Charnley’s England snub

WHEN England head coach Shaun Wane names his 40-man training squad ahead of the international with France at the end of April, there were a few notable omissions.

Amongst them were Leeds Rhinos loose-forward Cameron Smith as well as Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley.

The latter has started the season like a house on fire, scoring 12 tries in nine games with a double in the 32-0 thrashing of Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon.

Not only is Charnley’s finishing ability up there with the best in Super League, his overall work ethic, his communication and ability to inspire those around him is not lost on his Leigh boss Adrian Lam.

Lam believes that the winger, who has been at Leigh since 2022, should have made that training squad.

“I think he should be in that squad and that’s all that needs to be said about it,” Lam said after the win over Wakefield.

“It’s tough for him because he can’t do much more than what he is doing. It is what it is but the people around him are really proud of what he has done.

“His pre-season was as professional as it gets from what I’ve seen around the world from any player and from that he gave himself every chance to perform as he currently is doing on a weekly basis.”

“He’s on the end of a sharp left-edge and he’s reaping the rewards of it.”

Lam also believes that Charnley’s personality off the field has helped him on it, striking up great relationships with his left edge.

“He’s one of the best finishers in Super League ever and you don’t get that by being just a wallflower on the wing,” Lam continued.

“He’s a great personality off the field which helps mould the people around him. Lachlan Lam, Kai O’Donnell and Gareth O’Brien all make a difference too.”