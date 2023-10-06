Castleford Tigers hit environment snag concerning Super League stadium redevelopment plans for third time

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have hit an environmental snag concerning their Super League stadium redevelopment plans for the third time this year.

Plans to redevelop The Jungle have been in the pipeline for a number of years, but the Environmental Agency (EA) has objected three times due to one particular issue.

Now, the EA has explained its position for a third time, stating: “In the absence of an acceptable flood risk assessment (FRA) we are maintaining our objection to this application and recommend that planning permission is refused.”

The reasoning has also been explained: “The submitted FRA does not comply with the requirements for the site-specific flood risk assessments, as set out in paragraphs 20 to 21 of the Flood Risk and Coastal Change planning practice guidance and its site-specific flood risk assessment checklist. The FRA does not therefore adequately assess the flood risks posed by the development, in particular, the FRA fails to:

– Provide details of suitable flood risk mitigation measures

– Demonstrate that the development does not increase flood risk to others”.

The EA has revealed what can be done to overcome the objection: “To overcome our objection, the application should submit a revised FRA which addresses the points highlighted above, while also considering the agreed actions from the meeting held on 3 July 2023 that was attended by the Environment Agency and representatives of the applicant.

“We note that the proposed development will result in an increase in footprint in Flood Zone 3 of 980m2. We note that the proposal includes compensatory storage in Flood Zone 3.

“This is not considered to be a suitable proposal, particularly when there are areas of Flood Zone 1 available on the site. We note that these areas of Flood Zone 1 are proposed for use as car parking and a media telecommunication compound. If the compensatory storage must be located in Flood Zone 3, prior to planning determination, we require justification from a model to demonstrate that it will be functional for the lifetime of the development, including scenarios if, for any reason, it is not maintained as intended. Similarly, we also require details of a maintenance plan.”

This could mean that the plan would not be given the go ahead until 2024, but having received three objections from the EA, something clearly needs to be amended in the plans.

