Another former Super League forward joins League One Oldham as Roughyeds’ revolution continues

ANOTHER former Super League forward has joined League One Oldham as the Roughyeds’ revolution continues.

Under new ownership, Oldham have brought in the likes of Jordan Turner, Mo Agoro and Joe Wardle and now the Roughyeds have further strengthened their forward pack after securing the services of ex-Super League prop Jay Chapelhow on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old returns to the North West following a three-year stint with Newcastle and will link up with teammate Brad Gallagher whose signing was announced on Wednesday.

Since signing for Thunder in 2021, Chapelhow made 55 appearances and scored nine tries for the North East club.

During the most recent campaign, he was a constant presence on the team-sheet, featuring in all but two of Newcastle’s games as he became the club’s third highest try scorer in 2023 after crossing the line on eight occasions.

CHapelhow brings an abundance of knowledge to Oldham’s front-row having spent four years in Super League to add to his tenure in the championship across his nine-year professional career.

The 28-year-old came through the Widnes Vikings system before making his top-flight debut in 2015 with the Cheshire-based club.

Chapelhow featured on 46 occasions for the Chemics in Super League and donned the Widnes shirt a further 35 times before moving to Newcastle.

“The club has high ambitions and wants to be successful and it’s something I wanted to be a part of,” Chapelhow said.

“I’m hitting the prime stages of my career and I wanted to be at a club that has drive and ambition; Oldham certainly ticked those boxes.

“I put a lot of work in behind the scenes and it showed last year with Newcastle, which was probably one of the best and most consistent seasons that I’ve had.

“I almost doubled my career total for tries scored in that season and hopefully I can bring some of that over to Oldham.

“On the field I like to work hard and I can put in long stints. I do all the nitty gritty stuff and try to help the boys out.

“Fitness is one of my attributes that I will bring to Oldham and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Chapelhow becomes Oldham’s tenth player signed up for the 2024 League One season with more squad announcements to continue next week.