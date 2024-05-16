Castleford Tigers investor Martin Jepson explains why club will be in Super League in 2025

CASTLEFORD TIGERS investor Martin Jepson has explained why the club will be in Super League in 2025.

The Tigers have been one of the clubs linked with relegation from the top flight based on their indicative IMG grade of 12.16 – although the club did reveal their score should have been 12.91 based upon an administrative error.

Wakefield Trinity have been linked with a move back to Super League due to financial investment and improved facilities whilst Toulouse Olympique are also expected to be in with a shout of the top flight.

However, Jepson has insisted that Castleford have done “a huge amount” since he took a 33 per cent share of the club.

“I just want to give you an update on where we are. We said we’d do it, it’s important that we feed back that to the fans. It’s nearly six months now since I joined the board and invested in the club,” Jepson said.

“We’ve done a huge amount in those six months, there’s an awful lot more to come, we’ve got to keep moving and taking this club forward into the next Super League era.

“I wanted to address one item that’s been out there about whether we’re going to be a Super League club next year. I’m not really interested in what other people think. It’s all about what we do and we’re focusing on all those ground improvement works at the moment.

“You’ve seen the seats go up in the Princess Street stand. You’ll see the big screen arriving in a few weeks’ time. You’ll see other improvements happening over the course of the rest of the season and that’s all geared towards making sure that our facilities are upgraded, it’s a better experience for you as a fan and it meets those ranking points for IMG.

“We believe we’ll be a Super League club next year, we need you to believe in it as well.”

