Castleford Tigers announce multi-year contract extension for talented Super League starlet

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the three-year contract extension of George Hill, with an option for a fourth in the club’s favour.

Hill joined the club at age 18 and has featured for the Tigers’ academy, reserves and as of this season, the first-team, making his Castleford debut at Wigan Warriors and impressed head coach Craig Lingard on the night.

Director of rugby, Danny Wilson believes Hill deserves his new deal after the performances he has made since making his debut, saying: “It’s really exciting for the club and for George. I think everything that we talk about is developing our own young kids and our own talent and retaining them and I think George has shown the fans and the coaches what is about. He got an opportunity against the World Champions that he took with both hands so to tie him down long term is a big boost.

“It was well documented that the licence got taken away from Castleford so the work that we’ve done as a club and Rob Nickolay and Matty Faulkner, the coaches in the Academy have done an incredible job to get the right systems in place and it just shows that if you do that you can bring players through and I think then as well when you’ve got the opportunities from the top.”

“The head coach and the club’s willingness to play young kids all come hand in hand and everything is lined up for players to take their opportunities so George has done that.”

“I think as well with George’s coming into a system where just proves to all the young kids that if you’re not getting a scholarship, it’s not the end of the world there are other routes back into the system and as you’ve got the right system you can capture them didn’t let developers and George’s certain proven that.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast