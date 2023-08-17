Castleford Tigers’ new signing on two head coaches in a week, difference to NRL and “cutthroat” Super League relegation

FOR new Castleford Tigers signing Liam Horne, it has been a whirlwind fortnight.

After catching a plane from Australia, where he had been plying his trade with Queensland Cup side Norths Devils, Horne was thrust straight into action when Castleford hosted the Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

However, that proved to be head coach Andy Last’s final game in charge of the Tigers before Danny Ward was appointed as the new boss early last week.

For Horne, it has been hectic to say the least.

“It’s been really good, the club has been really welcoming and the boys have welcomed us. I can’t wait to play,” Horne said.

“It’s been hectic here, after my first game the coach gets sacked and then a new coach gets appointed so it’s been pretty crazy but it’s been good.”

On Danny Ward, Horne has nothing but praise for him.

“He’s a former Cas player, he’s come in and said this morning what we need to do. I think he is going to be good for us.

“The morale and energy at training has been unreal this week, the intensity has picked up a lot since the new coach came in. I’ve actually been more sore after the sessions too.”

The PNG hooker is keen to help the club’s fans amidst what he has labelled a “cutthroat” relegation system.

“I haven’t been used to it, the relegation system is cutthroat. Teams are looking to play finals and make the six but we are playing to keep our season alive. It brings the best out of players.

“Walking around in Ponte and Cas the fans come up to you and tell us to keep them up, everywhere we go the fans have a yarn, they are very passionate.

“I can see how much it means to the fans and we need to transfer that passion onto the field. We don’t want to think about going down and that’s our mindset.”

Horne also identified a key difference between Super League and the Australian game, despite the rules still being the same.

“The game is a bit faster here, the play the ball, they step over the ball but you have got to roll the ball on the foot back home.

“That was getting me a little bit during my debut but other than that it is pretty similar.”