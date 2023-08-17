Super League club works closely with rugby union forwards coach in a bid to steal march on rivals

IF the old, archaic heads of early 20th century rugby union officials could see their sport now, they would be spitting feathers.

Rugby union and rugby league have always had a fractured history, yet, in the past few decades, the two have become ever more intertwined as coaches, players and officials swap the 13-man code for the 15-man one and vice-versa.

The likes of Shaun Edwards, Jason Robinson, Mike Ford and Andy Farrell have all become revered in both codes, with Super League side Catalans Dragons often making use of their links to French rugby union.

Edwards has become a regular figure at the Stade Gilbert Brutus training sessions, taking notes and analysing the game whilst others such as USAP coach, Franck Azema, spent two months with the Dragons in 2021.

In recent weeks, the Stade Français defence coach, Laurent Sempéré, has been an eager eye at the Dragons since last Monday, according to L’Independant, and even had a one-hour session with the club’s sporting director Neil McIlroy earlier this week.

That meeting was organised by Catalans head coach Steve McNamara as the Dragons continue to try and find ways of stealing a march on their Super League rivals.

Currently sitting top of the Super League by four clear points, the Dragons have been a revelation in 2023 as they look to get back to Old Trafford for the first time since 2021, when the French club went down 12-10 to St Helens.

