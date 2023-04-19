Castleford Tigers outline their only concern to IMG plans as they confirm support for new era

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have released a statement in support of IMG, outlining their only concern in the meantime.

The Tigers’ Managing Director Mark Grattan wanted to make the following statement on the matter following today’s vote.

“We have always been generally supportive of the proposals. Our only concern was around the catchment area element of the proposal as it is not a true reflection of the size and geographical makeup of our fan base. Every other measure apart from catchment area is within our gift to improve and achieve the standards required.

“We are excited for the future of our game and look forward to working alongside IMG in the future.”