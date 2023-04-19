Two rugby league clubs change their vote following IMG meeting and why

TODAY, IMG’s plans to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league were passed by an 86% majority – at first.

There was initial confusion that 10 Super League clubs had voted for the plans with one abstaining – with Catalans Dragons not entitled to a vote due to coming under the French Federation and Salford Red Devils the ones thought to have abstained.

After the meeting, however two clubs – Salford Red Devils and London Skolars – indicated that they wished their recorded vote to be amended.

Salford had abstained but on a misunderstanding of the nature of the vote – and indicated that they had intended to vote in favour.

London Skolars had voted against, but indicated that they did so in error, and intended to abstain.

RFL constitutional rules stipulate that the votes cannot be changed after being recorded – but a note has been added to the minutes to record these comments.

They would have changed the votes as follows:

Super League – unanimous support from the 11 clubs eligible to vote;

League One – seven in favour, two against and two abstentions;

Total – 33 in favour, six against, three abstentions;

Weighted vote – passed by 88%-12%.