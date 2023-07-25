Castleford Tigers overseas pair leave the Super League club immediately

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced that both Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo have departed the club with immediate effect.

Fonua joined the Tigers ahead of the 2022 season from Hull FC having previously represented the likes of Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers in Australia. Over two campaigns the back made a total of 39 appearances for the West Yorkshire club, scoring on six occasions.

The former Tongan international was a mainstay in the Tigers’ Super League campaign last season, playing in every fixture during 2022 where he displayed his adaptability on the wing and at centre.

Looking back on his journey at the Tigers, Fonua reflected on his time at Wheldon Road with fond memories.

“I’m really sorry that my Castleford journey has come to an end, but I have a young family back home that I’ve been away from, and I am looking forward to reuniting with them again.

“I’ve loved my time here at The Jungle and made some great memories and mates I’ve made along the way.”

Faraimo also linked up with Castleford from the Black and Whites having started his career Down Under with Paramatta Eels.

The 33-year-old crossed the whitewash 15 times over 35 appearances for the club with one of the winger’s most memorable moments coming this season, scoring a game-winning double against Leeds Rhinos at The Jungle back in March.

Director of Rugby Operations at the Tigers Danny Wilson has worked with the pair for a number of years at previous clubs as well as the Tigers and wanted to wish both the best for the future.

“First and foremost, they are very good people. I have known both of them for a number of years. As fans, all you can ask is that players work their hardest and I don’t think you can argue that with Mahe or Bureta because they give their all to the cause.

“They have both been at the top of the game and achieved a lot, but both are now ready to move on. I think it’s the right thing for them and the club. Mahe has been doing it tough recently with his family back overseas and he’s been working hard here so the time is right for him to be with his family and explore new ventures.

“We wish them both the best in their future endeavours. They are great people, and we want to wish them and their families well.”