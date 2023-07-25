Castleford Tigers’ pursuit of Cronulla Sharks starlet Kayal Iro not dead as other Super League clubs show interest

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ pursuit of Cronulla Sharks starlet Kayal Iro isn’t dead as other Super League clubs monitor his progress, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

Iro has been heavily linked with a move to Super League and to The Jungle in particular, but the recent signings of Billy Tsikrikas and Liam Horne has left doubts about whether Iro would make the move given Castleford’s quota allowance.

The recent signing of Horne meant that the Tigers now have eight overseas players, with the potential addition of Iro meaning the West Yorkshire side would then have nine.

However, the departure of Bureta Faraimo and Mahe Fonua last night means that Castleford now have one quota spot spare once more.

And, The Mole has reported that: “Castleford is believed to be leading the hunt for the strongly built centre, who can also play wing and fullback.”

Despite being highly-rated in the NRL, Iro has played just one game in Australia’s most prestigious competition with the Sharks’ backline particularly strong.

The name Iro is a household one in Super League with Kayal’s father, Kevin, enjoying lengthy spells with Wigan, Leeds and St Helens.