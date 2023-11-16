Castleford Tigers recruitment latest as director of rugby reveals how many pre-season friendlies he wants the Super League club to have

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will look a completely different side in 2024 to the one that finished second bottom in Super League 2023.

After winning just six games in Super League, the Tigers have a new head coach in Craig Lingard, a new assistant coach in Danny McGuire and a whole host of new players including the likes of Sam Wood, Josh Simm, Rowan Milnes and Nixon Putt.

Despite such a large turnover in players, Castleford’s director of rugby Danny Wilson hasn’t closed the door on further recruitment.

“We haven’t just closed the door and that’s it, there is still potential to look. We are quite happy with where we are but that doesn’t mean to say that’s it. We are quite happy with 32, we feel that number is about right,” Wilson told BBC Radio Leeds.

“And the people we’ve got we are happy with, but that doesn’t mean to say there isn’t one type of position we maybe need to continue looking at but at the moment there isn’t any business to be done.”

In terms of how many pre-season friendlies Wilson and the club want, the target is four with one of those Jake Webster’s testimonial against Keighley Cougars.

“The Keighley one will be the first one, we would like to have three more after that, hopefully get Super League opposition. We feel these boys need to be challenged throughout pre-season to be as best prepared as we can going into the Super League season.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.