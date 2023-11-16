Mikey Lewis signs whopping five-year deal with Hull KR

HULL KR have confirmed that Mikey Lewis has agreed a new five-year deal, keeping the young halfback at Sewell Group Craven Park until the end of 2028.

The new deal comes after a huge year for the halfback, helping to fire the Robins to Wembley and a fourth place spot in Super League for the first time since 2009. The Robins’ number 20 went on to be included as part of the extended squad for England’s test against France before making his international debut for the Lions later in the year against Tonga.

Lewis would then make his dream debut for England on 22nd October, scoring a try and securing the Man of the Match award in the Lions’ 22-18 win over the Tonga, Lewis would then help England seal their Test Series win over Tonga a week later with one game to spare.

Having featured at halfback and fullback in 2023, the season has been a year of progress for the City of Hull Academy product. Mikey made 31 appearances in Red and White across Super League and the Challenge Cup, becoming the club’s leader in tries (13) and assists (19) for 2023.

Lewis made his Hull KR debut in late 2019 at 18 years-old against Wigan Warriors, since then the halfback has become integral to the Robins’ spine, amassing 71 appearances and scoring 31 tries.

Key to the Robins’ spine, Lewis’ game has progressed to the next level in 2023 with the young halfback polishing his game. The development comes on and off the pitch, as Mikey became one of the club’s young leaders over the course of the season, leading the team’s end of season huddle away against Wigan.

On the pitch, Lewis has added a dangerous short kicking game to his blistering turn of pace with the ball in hand. Lewis would be a standout for the side as Hull KR reached the Challenge Cup final and the Play-Off Semi-Finals.

Behind the ball, Lewis has embraced the Robins’ emphasis on defence in 2023, using his tenacity to contribute to the Robins being ranked the fourth best defensive side in Super League last season.

Later in the year, it would be Lewis’ threaded kick to England teammate, Matty Ashton that would set up the game-winning try to seal England’s 14-4 Game Two win over Tonga.

Speaking to hullkr.co.uk on his new five-year deal, Mikey Lewis said: ‘I’m over the moon to sign the new deal. I’m really happy where I am now and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.

‘This year has been massive for me. As a whole team we’ve come so far over the last few years to how we performed last year, getting to the Challenge Cup Final, finishing fourth and making the Play-Off Semi-Finals.

Reflecting on his standout year for Hull KR and England, Lewis was full of praise for the Robins’ Head Coach, Willie Peters:’ He’s done a lot of things on and off the field. He’s helped me get into the mental shape I wanted to get into and he’s been a great influence on helping me improve on the field too.’

‘It was a very important thing for me and my family (playing for England). Me and everyone involved really enjoyed ourselves over the last three weeks. I’m just a boy from Hull living his dream and to get to pull that England jersey on, was words I can’t describe. I just loved every minute of it.

Ahead of the new season, Lewis has outlined the standards needed for the Robins to go one better in 2024: ‘It’s going to be a tough pre-season. We’ve got new coaching staff and new players, they’ve got to come in with the same mindset as this year’s group that set the standard.

‘Hopefully they can bring what they’ve got from other clubs and take us to that next level. We’re going to be more determined than ever to win something next year. That will be one of our goals next year and it’s all about taking it one step further now.’

Looking back on a rollercoaster 2023, Lewis paid tribute to the Red Army and their influence on the team: ‘The fans are massive for us. At home and the way we travel as well, it doesn’t go unrecognised.

‘When we’re at Sewell Group Craven Park it’s massive for us. When we’re getting tired, the fans are an extra player when they’re singing and chanting. You get your second wind because of what they do. I can’t wait to get back in front of them next season.’

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters was delighted to see Mikey commit his long-term future to the club: ‘I’m extremely happy to see Mikey extend his time at Hull KR. With Mikey being a homegrown player who’s come through our system, it’s a credit to everyone involved at the club who’s helped Mikey get to where he is now.

‘It’s huge for the club and wouldn’t be possible without the fantastic support from our board. We want to keep our homegrown talent at the club and we want to keep them long term. We’ve certainly proved that by locking in Mikey for five years and Jez Litten long term too.

‘If you look at Mikey’s year, he played nearly every game this season. The most pleasing part for me is seeing the growth in Mikey as a person, as well as a player. I’ve seen a lot of growth with him this year.

‘There were times this year on the field when he was the only recognised spine member in the side and he carried the team on his shoulders.

‘I thought he did a great job of that. He took on some responsibilities that didn’t come natural to him at the start of the year, but definitely helped him to develop his game.

‘Then was deservedly rewarded with getting in the England team. It just shows where he’s at with his rugby in this first two games (against Tonga). Especially the first game against Tonga, he was the main difference.

There are only a few players that have the qualities that Mikey has. Now it’s about combining that with working hard, making sacrifices and he’ll be on track to becoming one of the best players in this competition.’

