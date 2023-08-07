Castleford Tigers release statement on search for new Super League head coach

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have released a statement on their search for a new Super League head coach.

Andy Last was sacked on Friday evening following the 28-0 home loss to Huddersfield Giants – a result which left the club bottom of the Super League table.

Although the Tigers now sit in 11th following local rivals Wakefield Trinity’s 42-4 loss tom Hull FC, Castleford are still in dire straits.

The club released this statement: “Castleford Tigers would like to provide supporters with the following update regarding the club’s search for a new Head Coach.

“The club are hopeful of providing an announcement regarding who will take on the role by Wednesday this week.

“We would also like to acknowledge and thank the Fords faithful for their support and patience at this time.”

It remains to be seen who the new man will be, but ex-Wakefield and Bradford boss John Kear has been linked with the vacancy, as has former Castleford boss Daryl Powell.