Featherstone Rovers find immediate replacement for Sean Long in Super League quest

THIS afternoon, Featherstone Rovers announced the shock news that the club had parted ways with head coach Sean Long with immediate effect.

Rovers went down in the league for the second time yesterday evening in a 25-22 defeat to the Halifax Panthers.

Long, who has been linked with the vacant assistant coaching role with the Warrington Wolves in Super League, has impressed in his first season as a head coach in rugby league taking Featherstone to the top of the Championship table with relative ease.

The West Yorkshire club has now found an immediate replacement for Long in head of rugby, James Ford.

In a statement, Rovers stated: “We have asked Director of Rugby James Ford to take up the Head Coaching role on an interim basis for the remainder of the year along with Ian Hardman, the Club will make a further assessment of whether we need to invest further in our coaching team.”

Ford, of course, has experience in coaching in the second tier having been a key cog in the York Knights’ wheel in the past decade.

