Castleford Tigers set for halfback switch as injury rules Jacob Miller out of Hull FC clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are set for a halfback switch with Jacob Miller out with injury ahead of their clash with Hull FC on Friday night.

Miller was absent from the Tigers’ 21-man squad released earlier today with League Express confirming that the halfback has damaged a ligament in his foot/ankle – similar to the one that new recruit Josh Hodson suffered in pre-season.

Though the veteran playmaker will miss this week’s clash against the Black and Whites, he could return for Castleford’s away tie against Leeds Rhinos next weekend, though League Express understands that the return date will most likely be the home fixture against Wigan Warriors on June 14.

It does, however, mean that head coach Craig Lingard will have to experiment with a new combination after finding continuity with Miller and Rowan Milnes in the halves in recent weeks.

Paul McShane is adept at playing in the halves, which would leave Liam Horne and Cain Robb free to interchange in the hooking role, whilst Tex Hoy can also play at halfback.

If Hoy is moved into the halves, it would most likely see Luke Hooley return at fullback for the first time since the opening rounds of Super League.

