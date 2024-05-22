Tui Lolohea secures Super League future with Huddersfield Giants deal

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Tui Lolohea has secured his Super League future with a two-year contract extension.

Lolohea joined the Giants from Salford Red Devils in the off-season of 2021 and made an instant impression within his first season, guiding the club to a top-three finish and a Challenge Cup final, amassing over 25 try assists during the Super League season only finishing behind Jake Connor.

He now continues his journey at the Giants for another two seasons, with assistant coach Luke Robinson describing what Lolohea brings to the club: “When Tui plays well we win, even in the losses he always puts his hand up and has been one of the shining lights in our sides, he plays consistent rugby and he’s one of the most consistent in the league.

“Tui’s always up there in the try assisting charts and it shows how crucial he is to our side, you don’t often have someone who is so consistent in creating the four pointers.

“He can create something out of nothing and it’s well deserved that he has secured his future here at the club and we’re delighted to have him staying.

“You need experienced international players like Tui in your squad, it always gives you a chance against the top teams, someone like Tui who can create something out of nothing and win you a game.”

Lolohea also discussed penning a new two-year deal at the club: “It’s really exciting for me, they’ve been loyal to me since I joined here and it allows me to focus on my rugby now the deal is all signed and sorted.

“This extension is a good opportunity, I’m looking forward to the next couple of years, there’s 100% unfinished business for me being in a final and the top three.

“We need to focus on the league as the top six isn’t that far out of reach for us. I love playing here and in front of the supporters, they’ve been good to me since I joined.

“Watto (Ian Watson) gets the best out of me and we have a good relationship, he’s always been good to me so that’s one of the reasons that I wanted to stay, you want to work with people who you get on well with and you feel you can play good rugby under.”

