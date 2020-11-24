Castleford Tigers land Huddersfield Giants prop

Castleford Tigers have completed the signing of Huddersfield Giants forward Suaia Matagi.

TotalRL understands the 32-year-old has linked up with the Tigers for the 2021 campaign.

A Samoa and New Zealand international, Matagi is under contract with the Giants for another season but has been shown out of the door by new coach Ian Watson in what is his first significant decision since arriving at the club.

A shake-up of the squad is expected in the off-season, with incomings and outgoings expected at the John Smith’s Stadium. His departure opens up a quota spot for the Giants.

Matagi joined the Giants in 2018 and has made 50 appearances for the club since.

He made over 100 appearances in the NRL before his move to Super League.

His arrival fills a hole in Daryl Powell’s squad following the departure of Matt Cook, who has joined Widnes Vikings next season.

Powell had expressed a desire to bolster his pack and a back-rower is now thought to be on the focal point of the club’s recruitment plans.

“We have a real air of youth that will stand the club in good stead for years to come which is what we’re looking for,” Powell said after the club announced the signing of Lewis Bienek on Tuesday.

“But we’re also looking to win a competition next year as well.

“With that in mind, we still want to add another experienced prop for 2021 who can come in and make an immediate difference to our go-forward, and we’re in advanced talks with a Super League-based player who we’re confident can do that for us.”

Matagi is that man.