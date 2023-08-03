Castleford Tigers star likely to be out for rest of 2023 Super League season as Andy Last addresses Kenny Edwards situation

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has admitted that captain and talisman Paul McShane will likely be out for the rest of the 2023 Super League season.

McShane broke his forearm in a home defeat earlier this season, but there had been a possibility that the hooker could return towards the back end of the season.

Though Last explains it would be a bonus, it’s ‘unlikely’ McShane will return.

“It’s highly unlikely that he’ll play again this year,” Last said,

“It’s tough for Macca, but with the nature of the injury, it’s obviously a fairly significant one to the forearm. He’s doing everything he can, but it’s unlikely that he’ll play.

“If we get him back for a couple games at the end of the season, then obviously it’s a bonus. But it’s looking unlikely.”

Meanwhile, Last has also addressed speculation surrounding the future of Kenny Edwards after the back-rower was linked with a move away from Castleford at the end of the 2023 season.

“Kenny is with us until the end of the season but those discussions are ongoing. He’s fully committed with regards to his contract for the next couple of years,” Last continued.

“At the moment, he’s fully committed to fulfilling his contract obligations here at Castleford Tigers.”