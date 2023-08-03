Ex-St Helens boss reportedly REJECTS Warrington Wolves as Justin Holbrook tees up two other job offers

FORMER ST HELENS boss Justin Holbrook has reportedly rejected the offer to become the Warrington Wolves head coach.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph, which has reported that Holbrook is instead weighing up three-year offers from the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs as assistant coach after being unwilling to relocate his family from Australia back to the UK.

It was revealed this morning by The Mole that a lucrative four-year deal had been placed on the 47-year-old’s table following the departure of former Warrington boss Daryl Powell.

However, Holbrook has decided to stay in the NRL.