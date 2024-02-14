Castleford Tigers sweat over Paul McShane following training injury

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are sweating over an injury sustained by captain Paul McShane during training.

The hooker, who is celebrating his Testimonial year in 2024, has been Castleford’s linchpin for a number of seasons, but he could be about to miss the start of the upcoming one through injury.

McShane was sent for a scan this morning but he is not expected to play against Wigan Warriors this weekend, League Express understands.

It is a big blow for the Tigers, but with Papua New Guinea international Liam Horne ready and waiting in the wings to take over the hooking role once McShane does retire, head coach Craig Lingard does have options.

Cain Robb is also another possibility off the interchange bench if Lingard does choose to start Horne at number nine, though the latter has been used in a loose-forward role during Castleford’s pre-season friendlies.

McShane, of course, missed the last few months of the 2023 Super League campaign after breaking his arm, but retained the Tigers’ captaincy for 2024 alongside co-captain Joe Westerman.

