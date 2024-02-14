Another Leeds Rhinos star goes sober as James Bentley reveals difference and injury trouble

ANOTHER Leeds Rhinos star has followed in the footsteps of James Bentley by going sober, the Ireland international has revealed.

That man is Ash Handley, who was most recently appointed vice-captain by Leeds head coach Rohan Smith for the 2024 season.

Handley signed a new three-year deal with the Rhinos – his boyhood club – in summer of last year, with Bentley hailing the former for his support through his own alcohol battle.

On going sober, Bentley told the Leeds Rhinos YouTube channel.: “I’m doing it for myself first, but obviously all the other benefits that are coming from it as well and anyone that’s out there that’s thinking about doing it, I’d recommend it, I can’t say how good I feel from it.

“I think it’s been massive for me this pre-season. It’s helped me get in probably the best shape of my career and life and finally get some stability back.

“I’m really looking forward to this year and what I’ll do off the back of that and how I’ll play and the condition that I’ve got myself into from not drinking so I’m really excited for that.

“The boys have been really good, especially Donno (James Donaldson) and Ash (Handley) who is on a sobriety journey as well, so it’s good to have someone else there on it as well that sort of understands a bit.

“I can’t thank all the lads enough, especially all the staff as well.”

In terms of the new season, Bentley is fit and raring to go following a number of uncertain weeks.

“The pre-season has come to the end last week and now we’re all excited to get playing and put in that hard work,” Bentley told the

“I think it’s a really good culture at the minute among all the boys. Just loving coming in every day and ripping it.

“I’m fully fit now. It’s been a bit of a frustrating pre-season with a little niggles and whatnot, but we’ve got there in the end and ready to go now on Round 1.”

