Castleford Tigers tie Greg Eden to new contract

Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden has signed a new one-year contract for next season, with the option to extend a further year for 2024.

The 31-year-old is in his second spell with hometown club Castleford, having started there before leaving in 2011.

Following spells with Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and Brisbane Broncos, Eden returned to the Jungle in 2017 and was Super League top scorer in his first year back as the Tigers won the League Leaders’ Shield.

He recently passed the landmark of 100 tries for the club, and has a try-scoring ratio better than one a game in Castleford colours.

“I’m really pleased; to get him tied down and locked in is good,” said Tigers head coach Lee Radford.

“His try-scoring ratio for a winger is phenomenal. I’ve really enjoyed working with him since I’ve come in.”

Eden added: “It’s a club that I’ve loved ever since growing up and I’m delighted to be staying.

“It was a possibility to look elsewhere. We had quite a few wingers and I didn’t know whether I’d be cementing a place. There were a couple of options but the better option was to stay here.

“I’m a local, I’ve grown up here. That was the main thing, and with the boys and coaching staff this year I’ve enjoyed being a part of it.”