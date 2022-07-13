Catalans Dragons agree contract extension with hooker

Catalans Dragons hooker Alrix Da Costa has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The France international came through the Catalans’ junior ranks and has spent his whole career at the Perpignan side to date.

He has made 85 appearances for the Dragons in total and the 24-year-old will be staying in Steve McNamara’s squad for at least another couple of seasons.

“We are very happy with Alrix’s development and are pleased he has agreed to stay,” said McNamara.

“He is the current first-choice hooker for France who has shown great patience whilst vying for game time along with Micky McIlorum (at Catalans).

“We are certain he will continue to improve and play a big role in the club’s future.”

Da Costa said: “I’ve been at this club since 2016 and I really feel like home.

“It’s a team that plays in the top of the Super League table and that’s what I want. I am very happy and I thank all the people who have renewed their trust me.”